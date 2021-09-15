River Road Asset Management LLC Has $28.97 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,895 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average is $112.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $188.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

