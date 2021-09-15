River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 47,213 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,213 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of The Hackett Group worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 105,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,556. The firm has a market cap of $581.95 million, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

