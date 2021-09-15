Robert P. Goodman Sells 31,755 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 31,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $641,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.51.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,110,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,071,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.