Rock Creek Group LP Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 35,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 28,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 231,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,350,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

