Rock Creek Group LP Buys 20 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $593,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Booking by 15.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Booking by 43.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Booking by 0.5% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,328.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,208.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,285.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a PE ratio of 231.71, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

