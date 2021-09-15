Rock Creek Group LP Buys Shares of 16,746 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 907.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000.

Shares of EZU opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

