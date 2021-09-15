Rock Creek Group LP Purchases 112 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23,195.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $403.69 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.43 and a 200-day moving average of $366.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

