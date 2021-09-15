Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,697 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Itron worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Itron by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -149.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average is $91.69.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $912,088 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

