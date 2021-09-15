Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,467 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $952,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $77.36 and a one year high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

