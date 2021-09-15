Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $6.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 632.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,235 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $58.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

