Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $275.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

