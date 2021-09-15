Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.77% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 885.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 82,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 74,091 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 54,169 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 252,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after buying an additional 21,296 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.23. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.27 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61.

