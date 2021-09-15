Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp’s (NYSE:RKTAU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 20th

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities’ (NYSE:RKTAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 20th. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday.

