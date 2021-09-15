Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RCI.B has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a C$74.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.29.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$59.91 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.68 and a 12-month high of C$67.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

