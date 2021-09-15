Royal Bank of Canada Increases Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target to C$70.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EGHSF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Enghouse Systems stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

