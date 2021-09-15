Rune Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can currently be bought for $321.50 or 0.00666755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $181,615.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00122602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00179332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.21 or 0.07140920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.26 or 0.99384560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.04 or 0.00864902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

