Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUPRF opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. Rupert Resources has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.