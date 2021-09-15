Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RUPRF opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. Rupert Resources has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.49.
Rupert Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.