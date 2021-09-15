Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

RSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,582.00. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

