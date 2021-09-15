Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,187,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock worth $1,645,313 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

