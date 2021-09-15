Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,945,000 after purchasing an additional 216,646 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Badger Meter by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 711.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 104,671 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Badger Meter by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 96,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.08 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average of $98.06.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

In other news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,682.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

