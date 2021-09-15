Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 14.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 63.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 42,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.71.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

