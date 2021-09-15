Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,515 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of MarineMax worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 70.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $1,267,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MarineMax by 135.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 208.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 44,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares during the period.

Get MarineMax alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.