RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.38

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €31.38 ($36.92) and traded as high as €33.33 ($39.21). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €33.03 ($38.86), with a volume of 1,980,682 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion and a PE ratio of 15.60.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

