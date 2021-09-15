Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $2.23. Saia posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $240.67 on Friday. Saia has a 52 week low of $117.07 and a 52 week high of $259.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.19.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

