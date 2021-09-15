Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Position Reduced by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,034,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,250,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 427.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $240.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.19. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.07 and a 52-week high of $259.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

