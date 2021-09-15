salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.360-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.20 billion-$26.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.01 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.33.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.21. 105,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,822. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $249.85 billion, a PE ratio of 102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,260,597 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

