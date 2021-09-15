Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Get Salzgitter alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

SZGPY opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salzgitter (SZGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.