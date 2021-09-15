Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Sanmina worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 78.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 26.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Sanmina by 47.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 359,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,863,000 after buying an additional 115,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

