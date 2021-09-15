Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.95. 51,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 163,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sberbank of Russia in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sberbank of Russia alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 38.59%.

About Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.