Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.