Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 59,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

