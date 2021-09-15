Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83,566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after buying an additional 253,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,439,000 after buying an additional 33,125 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.59. 954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,247. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.65 and its 200-day moving average is $142.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

