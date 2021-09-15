Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,087. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30.

