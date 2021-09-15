Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 17.3% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $23,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.23. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,992. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $75.89 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.56.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

