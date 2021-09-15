Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,890 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 8.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $53,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,547 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 440.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 169,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 137,758 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $107.59. 1,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,802. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

