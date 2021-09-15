Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Science in Sport (LON:SIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of SIS opened at GBX 78.10 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £105.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.02. Science in Sport has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 84 ($1.10).
Science in Sport Company Profile
Read More: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.