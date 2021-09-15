Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Science in Sport (LON:SIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SIS opened at GBX 78.10 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £105.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.02. Science in Sport has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 84 ($1.10).

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, and sports and fitness enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

