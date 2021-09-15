Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,440.13

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,440.13 ($18.82) and last traded at GBX 1,440.13 ($18.82), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,400.50 ($18.30).

The firm has a market cap of £19.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,347.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,250.02.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

