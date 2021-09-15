SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. 341,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,220,049. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

