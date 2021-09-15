SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 125.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,654,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 191.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after buying an additional 95,407 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.66. 480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,751. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $119.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.