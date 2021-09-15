SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,534 shares of company stock worth $33,852,311. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,081. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

