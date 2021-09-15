SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 195.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PII. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.44. 8,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.32. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

