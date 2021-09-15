SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,764 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $73.19. 29,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

