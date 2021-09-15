Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 30,500 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 155,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 792.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 204,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 181,246 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STWD opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35.

STWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

