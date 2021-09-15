Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $426.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $467.20 and a 200 day moving average of $479.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.79 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $533.38.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

