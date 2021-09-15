Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.67 Million Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of NuStar Energy worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 246,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,844 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 390,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 84,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

