Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.73 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,091,000 after purchasing an additional 89,973 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 604.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $215.94 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

