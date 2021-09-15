Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 128.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 56.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 2,663.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 745,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 35.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Grant E. Sims bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,164,410.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEL opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.96%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

