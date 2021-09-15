Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Western Digital by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDC opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.