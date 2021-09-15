Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,164,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 199,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

CLX stock opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.34 and its 200-day moving average is $180.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

