Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in International Paper by 15.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after buying an additional 116,395 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after buying an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after buying an additional 39,046 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 18.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 44.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 278,936 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. International Paper has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

